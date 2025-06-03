The Chicago Fire announced plans for a soccer-specific stadium to be built in the city's new waterfront 78th neighbourhood.

Construction on the stadium could begin as soon as later this year with the team hoping to relocate in time for 2028. The project will be entirely privately funded, club owner Joe Mansueto says.

"Our privately funded stadium is purpose-built for soccer to give our players an edge and our fans an incredible matchday experience," Mansueto said in a statement. "This development will be transformative for both the Chicago Fire FC and the city of Chicago. Our new stadium will be the anchor of this new neighbourhood which will build community, create thousands of jobs, and have a significant positive economic impact."

The project is expected to cost $650 million and feature natural grass.

“This is one of the most ambitious stadium projects in Major League Soccer history, and a powerful reflection of Joe’s extraordinary commitment to the Fire, the fans, and the city. I toured the site recently, and there’s no doubt that this will be a transformative moment for the club and a landmark for Chicago sports," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

Since their inception in 1998, the Fire have called multiple venues home. The team began play at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, before briefly moving to Naperville, IL's Cardinal Stadium while Soldier was undergoing renovations. The team moved permanently to the soccer-specific SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL in 2006. After their lease agreement with the facility ended after the 2019 season, the team returned to Soldier Field where it still plays its home games currently.