Does Kevin De Bruyne's future reside in Major League Soccer?

Fabrizio Romano reports the Chicago Fire have made an approach for the outgoing Manchester City midfielder.

The 33-year-old De Bruyne is available on a free transfer with his contract with City set to expire on June 30.

The Belgium midfielder has been attached with a move to MLS for some time. Expansion side San Diego had previously owned his discovery rights and had been rumoured to be keen on the player, but no deal came to fruition. Early this month, it was reported that those rights were acquired by Inter Miami, but the feasibility of signing De Bruyne came into question with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets already occupying Designated Player spots.

In order for the Fire to sign De Bruyne, those discovery rights would have to be acquired from Miami.

The Fire's Designated Player history has been spotty in recent years with the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Xherdan Shaqiri failing to make the desired impact. Currently, the Fire has an open DP spot with Cote D'Ivoire winger Jonathan Bamba and former Gent striker Hugo Cuypers occupying DP spots.

De Bruyne is finishing up his 10th season at the Etihad. He's appeared in 33 games across all competitions this season, scoring five times.

During his time with City, De Bruyne has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and the 2023 Champions League title as part of a treble-winning season.

Internationally, De Bruyne has been capped 109 times by the Red Devils.