Ben Brereton Diaz is back in the Premier League.

The Chile striker has joined Southampton in a £7 million move from Villarreal.

The 25-year-old Brereton Diaz spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield United where he scored six goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the relegated side.

"I’m really excited to meet everyone - it’s great to be involved with this great club," Brereton Diaz said in a statement. “Watching the club when I was younger, it was always in the Premier League. Everything has aligned together and I think it’s an amazing club. I can’t wait to get started.”

A native of Stoke, Brereton Diaz spent time at the Manchester United, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest academies before making his senior debut with Forest in 2016. Before joining Villarreal in 2023, Brereton Diaz spent five seasons in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Internationally, Brereton Diaz qualified to play for Chile through his mother and has been capped 33 times since his debut in 2021. He has seven international goals. Brereton Diaz was a member of Chile's squad at this summer's Copa America.