A pair of former Toronto FC coaches meet Saturday when the Los Angeles Galaxy hosts the Colorado Rapids in the first round of the MLS playoffs.

But while Galaxy coach Greg Vanney left Toronto on his accord in December 2020 after winning trophies and setting franchise records, his replacement Chris Armas was shown the door after a disastrous 1-8-2 start to the 2021 season.

After stints as an assistant coach with England's Manchester United and Leeds United under Ralf Rangnick and Jesse Marsch, respectively, Armas has found a home in Colorado.

In his first season at the helm, the Rapids have gone from last in the Western Conference at 5-17-12 last year to seventh place and the playoffs at 15-14-5 — a 23-point improvement. Three years after being axed by TFC, the 52-year-old Armas finds himself up for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Award, along with Inter Miami's Tata Martino and Columbus's Wilfried Nancy.

"Chris’s energy, positivity, and ability to connect with players and staff on a personal level have fostered a culture of togetherness at the club," Colorado president Padraig Smith said in a statement.

The Rapids' 50 points and 15 wins under Armas represent the most by a first-year head coach in the club’s history. Colorado has also qualified for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup by finishing third in the Leagues Cup.

The Rapids, whose roster was third-youngest in the league behind the Red Bulls and CF Montreal on Decision Day, have prospered under Armas.

"We've got the right young players. But overall the thing that we've gotten most of all here is an attentive, open, hungry, mouldable roster," he said in an interview.

Colorado also has an impressive spine to the team in goalkeeper Zack Steffen, Danish defender Andreas Maxso, playmaker Djordje Mihailovic and Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro.

Armas clearly has mixed emotions about his time in Toronto.

He speaks highly of the organization, saying he enjoyed working with both the staff and players. But it's also evident he wanted to finish the job.

"I was under the thinking I'd be there for the longtime project," he said. "It's what was told to me — and with a three-year contract. (It was) a really difficult time for the team — and I think everybody knew that."

"A big learning experience," he added.

Succeeding Vanney was never going to be easy. Vanney left as the most successful and longest-tenured coach in TFC history, holding almost every coaching record including matches managed (250) and wins (112). He led the Reds to the historic Treble-winning season in 2017, when Toronto won the MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship and Vanney was named coach of the year by both MLS and CONCACAF.

Several seasons later, Armas inherited a talented but aging roster — "one that may have been at the end of its cycle."

"It definitely needed change … style of play, culture," he said.

And the team's youth needed time to develop

Armas didn't get that.

He was fired after a lopsided 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club's sixth-straight defeat. At the time, Toronto was winless in seven and last place in the league in the franchise's second-worst start to an MLS season.

Still, then-captain Michael Bradley said Armas had the players' confidence "1,000 per cent."

Management decided otherwise.

"If many things needed to be changed and be addressed, they made one change," Armas said. "It was me."

To this day, he considers it "almost an easy out."

"Because I was up for the work. I fell in love with so many of the people that worked with in the organization. Some of the best I've ever been around."

Given the level of success the club had experienced in the past, Armas knew returning it to its former glory "was going to be process."

"That wasn't going to be a light-switch situation."

Armas was dealt a litany of challenges at Toronto's helm.

With the pandemic raging, TFC's training camp was halted due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The team had to relocate to the United States for a second-straight season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Armas never got to play at home. Reporters covering the team only got to know him over video.

Injuries limited the contributions of Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo and Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo.

Star striker Jozy Altidore, the club's third designated player, fell out with the club following a confrontation with Armas after being substituted in a loss to Orlando.

Armas chooses instead to remember video sessions and conversations with Altidore, saying they helped him grow as a manager. He also pointed to veterans like Bradley and Pozuelo being open to his style of play.

"Talk about young players being mouldable, Michael wasn't a young player … But he was mouldable, hungry as hell."

Armas still talks fondly about TFC players. He calls current captain Jonathan Osorio "a coach's dream because he not only has top-end quality but he's the ultimate team guy" and fullback/wingback Richie Laryea "a gem."

The Rapids will host Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Nov. 1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park with Game 3, if needed, on Nov. 9 back at Carson, Calif. The winner will face either Real Salt Lake or Minnesota United.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.