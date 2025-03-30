SAN DIEGO (AP) — Defender Christopher McVey scored 21 minutes into the match to spark a three-goal first half and expansion side San Diego FC held on to beat Los Angeles FC 3-2 at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night.

McVey used an assist from Anders Dreyer — his first in his sixth career appearance — to score his first goal of the season and give San Diego (3-1-2) the lead. McVey had one goal in two seasons with Inter Miami and scored once last year for D.C. United.

First-year midfielder Onni Valakari gave San Diego a two-goal lead in the 34th minute with his second goal this season — unassisted. Valakari and defender Jasper Löffelsend notched assists on a goal by Alex Mighten — the first for the 22-year-old rookie — to make it 3-0 in the 40th minute. Valakari's assist was his third and Löffelsend collected his first.

LAFC (3-3-0) rallied to get within 3-2 by halftime on the first career goals by rookie defender Artem Smolyakov and first-year forward Cengiz Ünder. Smolyakov, 21, scored unassisted in the 43rd minute. Ünder's goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the 27-year-old's third career appearance. Mark Delgado had his second assist this season and the 40th of his career in 315 appearances.

CJ dos Santos had two saves for San Diego in its first victory at home under head coach Mikey Varas.

Hugo Lloris stopped three shots for LAFC.

LAFC was forced to play a man down from the 53rd minute on after midfielder Igor Jesus was tagged with a second yellow card.

LAFC had won all six previous matchups the first time it played an expansion club. LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo grew up in San Diego.

San Diego will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. LAFC heads to Houston to play the Dynamo on Saturday.

