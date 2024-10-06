AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Coach Josh Wolff was fired by Austin on Sunday after the team failed to reach Major League Soccer's playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Wolff, a former striker and assistant coach for the U.S. men's national team, was hired in 2019 shortly after the expansion club was announced by MLS, nearly two years before it began play. He led Austin to the Western Conference final in 2022.

“As the first manager in club history, we would like to extend our gratitude for Josh's role in the growth and development of our club,” majority owner and CEO Anthony Precourt said in a statement. “After back-to-back seasons without playoff qualification, we realize that a fresh start is required next season under the leadership of a new coach.”

The team said Precourt and sporting director Rodolfo Borrell met with Wolff on Sunday morning to make the change.

Despite its run to the Western Conference final in 2022, Austin has failed to make the playoffs three of Wolff's four years. He had a record of 45 wins, 30 draws and 60 losses in MLS regular season matches.

Austin was eliminated from this season's playoffs with Saturday night's 2-1 loss to the L.A. Galaxy.

Wolff was the sixth MLS coach dismissed this season after Nashville's Gary Smith (June 16), Atlanta's Gonzalo Pineda (June 3), Dallas' Nico Estévez (June 9), San Jose's Luchi Gonzalez (June 24) and St. Louis' Bradley Carnell (July 1).

“Our on-field ambitions are to be among the highest performing clubs in MLS year-over-year,” Borrell said.

Austin did not announce an interim coach for its final match against Colorado on Oct. 19.

