LONDON (AP) — Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer was ruled out of the Premier League match at West Ham on Friday after getting injured in the warmup.

The England international was seen walking down the tunnel at the Olympic Stadium after leaving the warmup early.

Palmer was then replaced in the starting lineup by offseason signing Estevao, who was making his full debut for Chelsea after coming on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend.

