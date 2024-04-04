LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer struck twice in stoppage time to complete a hat trick and a stunning 4-3 comeback win for Chelsea against Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday.

United was headed for a dramatic victory at Stamford Bridge after recovering from 2-0 down to lead 3-2.

But Palmer ensured the points went to Chelsea after converting a penalty in the 110th minute and then firing a winner with a deflected effort from outside the box a minute later.

"It should be a turning point for the fans’ trust in the team,” Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

A 12th league defeat of the season and will likely heap more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag ahead of Sunday's game against title-chasing Liverpool.

“We have to learn from it. When you are a Man Utd player you should already know how to deal with this circumstance,” Ten Hag said.

Chelsea had raced into a 2-0 lead through Conor Gallagher's effort from just inside the area in the fourth minute and Palmer's penalty in the 19th.

But United responded impressively with Alejandro Garnacho seizing on a mistake from Moises Caicedo to pull a goal back in the 34th.

Bruno Fernandes evened the score when he headed in Diogo Dalot's cross five minutes later.

United went ahead in the 67th through Garnacho, who headed past Djordje Petrovic after a wonderful cross from the outside of Antony's boot.

United looked comfortable with time running down until Dalot brought down Noni Madueke in the box and Palmer sparked late drama.

“It’s a massive momentum booster. It puts everyone in a good mood. Hopefully we can kick on,” Palmer said.

