Luis Muriel is headed to Major League Soccer.

The 32-year-old Colombia forward is set to join Orlando City in a transfer from Atalanta, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The transfer fee is believed to be €1 million and Muriel will sign a three-year deal with the Lions.

A native of Santo Tomas, Muriel has spent the past 13 seasons in Europe and the past five seasons with La Dea. In 13 games this season, Muriel has scored twice. His best goal-scoring output in a season came in 2020-2021 when he scored 22 Serie A goals.

Muriel has also suited up for Fiorentina, Sevilla, Sampdoria, Lecce, Granada and Udinese.

Internationally, Muriel has been capped 45 times by Colombia and has appeared at a World Cup and three Copas America.