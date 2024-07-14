COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado got a gift score in the second half on an own goal by New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis and the Rapids escaped with a 1-1 draw on Saturday night to run their unbeaten streak at home to seven.

The Rapids (11-8-5), who have won six of their last eight overall, have outscored their opponents by 10 goals during the streak at home. The Red Bulls (9-4-10) are on a six-match unbeaten run with one victory and five ties.

Neither team scored until Lewis Morgan used assists from Dante Vanzeir and Cameron Harper to find the net in the first minute of stoppage time to put the Red Bulls up 1-0 at halftime. Vanzeir notched his eighth helper and Harper picked up his first of the season on Morgan's 10th goal.

The own goal by Nealis came in the 64th minute to knot the score.

Zack Steffen finished with six saves in goal for the Rapids.

Carlos Coronel stopped four shots for the Red Bulls in his second start after a stint with Paraguay in the Copa America. Coronel, who had six saves in a scoreless draw in his return, is three wins away from tying Tony Meola for second place on the club's all-time list.

Kyle Duncan made his 100th career start for the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls head home to play CF Montreal on Wednesday. The Rapids hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday.

