CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosto scored, Corey Baird added a goal and an assist and FC Cincinnati beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 Saturday night.

Acosta, charging down the left side dropped a pass to Baird near the top of the penalty area who tapped a one-touch pass back to Acosta for a first-timer that slipped inside the far post into the side net to make it 1-0 in the 42nd minute. The 29-year-old Acosta, who had career highs with 31 points and 17 goals last season, has five goals and five assists this season for Cincinnati (5-2-3).

Baird doubled the advantage when he slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball played by Luca Orellano and capitalized on a one-on-one with Zach Steffen, lofting a chip shot over the 6-foot-3 goalkeeper into the net in the 64th minute.

Since taking over at Cincinnati prior to the 2002 season, coach Pat Noonan is 21-8-11 — and hasn't lost back-to-back games — in MLS play at home.

Moise Bombito scored his second MLS goal to cap the scoring in the 72nd. Djordje Mihailovic played a corner kick to the 24-year-old Bombito whose header bounced inside the back post.

Steffen finished with seven saves for Colorado (4-3-3).

The Rapids had a four-game unbeaten streak, including three wins, snapped.

