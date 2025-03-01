KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango and Josef Martínez scored first-half goals and the San Jose Earthquakes held on for a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night despite playing a man down over the final 38 minutes.

San Jose has opened with a pair of victories under first-year coach Bruce Arena — a five-time MLS Cup champion. The Earthquakes finished last in the league with 21 points last season.

Arango scored his first goal for San Jose (2-0-0) unassisted three minutes into the match. Arango was acquired in the offseason from Real Salt Lake after totaling 17 goals and 12 assists in 30 appearances last season. He has five goals and three assists in eight career matches against Sporting KC.

San Jose took a two-goal lead in the 19th minute on the first goal of the season by newcomer Josef Martínez. It was the 117th career goal for Martínez, who scored unassisted to tie Bradley Wright-Phillips (2013-21) for sixth on the league's all-time list. It was also his 137th goal contribution — third all time.

Sporting KC (0-2-0) pulled within a goal in the 27th minute on a penalty-kick goal by newcomer Dejan Joveljic. The PK was awarded after a foul on San Jose midfielder Ian Harkes. Joveljic was acquired from the Los Angeles Galaxy after scoring 21 goals through all competitions last season.

San Jose was forced to play a man down after midfielder Hernán López was sent off in the 52nd minute for a second yellow card. His first came in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Daniel De Sousa Britto totaled two saves for the Earthquakes.

John Pulskamp saved four shots for Sporting KC (0-2-0), which has lost nine straight in all competitions dating to last season.

The Earthquakes host Minnesota United on Saturday when Sporting KC plays at D.C. United.

