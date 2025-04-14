Luka Modric is joining Swansea City, but not as a player.

The Swans officially announced the Real Madrid icon as a minority owner on Monday.

Swansea currently sits 12 in the Championship, having last played Premier League football in 2018.

“This is an exciting opportunity," Modric said in a statement. "Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level. Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club. My goal is to support the club’s growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future.”

Modric, 39, spent four years in English football from 2008 to 2012 with Tottenham Hotspur before his move to the Bernabeu.

In 13 seasons with Los Blancos, Modric has won six Champions League titles, four La Liga crowns and a pair of Copa del Reys.

Internationally, Modric has been capped 186 times by Croatia after making his first senior appearance in 2006.

Modric was the winner of the 2018 Ballon d'Or.