Crystal Palace beats Fulham to advance to the FA Cup semifinals

Eberechi Eze starred as Crystal Palace advanced to the semifinals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

The England international scored the opening goal for Palace in the quarterfinals at Craven Cottage and then created a second for Ismaila Sarr.

“That’s what we expect from him, and that’s why we love him,” Palace defender Marc Guehi said. “I tell him every day he's one of the best, but it’s not about saying it, it’s about showing it and he done it."

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to complete the win for Palace, which became the first team to book its place in the next round and can now look forward to a semifinal at Wembley Stadium.

Brighton was hosting Nottingham Forest later Saturday. On Sunday, second-division Preston faces Aston Villa and Manchester City travels to Bournemouth.

Palace recorded a club-record sixth away win in row, according to statistician Opta.

“It’s this group, the character of this group, the attitude of this group, the work rate of this group and this all gives us a belief that we can win every single game,” Palace manager Oliver Glasner said.

Palace has never won the Cup and its best run in recent years ended in semifinal defeat to Chelsea in 2022.

The London club has reached the final twice — in 1990 and 2016 — losing on each occasion to Manchester United.

This year could be one of its best chances to finally get its hands on the trophy with so many of English soccer's leading clubs having been eliminated before the quarterfinals.

Eze's match-winning performance ended a memorable week for the forward, who also scored for England in Monday's World Cup qualifying win over Latvia.

Cutting in from the left, he curled a low shot from outside the box that went in off the post to fire Palace ahead in the 34th minute.

Four minutes later, he provided the cross for Sarr to head in a second for the visitors.

Substitute Nketiah fired through Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno's legs to seal the win in the 75th.

Mateta returns

Another bonus for Palace was the return of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who played for the first time since sustaining a serious head injury that required 25 stitches on a severely lacerated ear.

The forward was hospitalized after being kicked in the head by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts in the last round of Cup earlier this month.

Wearing a protective covering on his ear, the French forward played for 70 minutes before being replaced by Nketiah.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer