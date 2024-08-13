Steve Parish doesn't believe Marc Guehi is leaving Selhurst Park.

The Crystal Palace chairman tells Sky Sports that no team has come close to meeting the team's asking price for the England centre-back.

Newcastle is believed to have made three bids for the 24-year-old Guehi with all three rejected.

"Nobody has got to the valuation yet," Parish said. "If you want a superstar, you need to pay superstar money. It's not near the point where we have to make a decision. He's a generational talent!"

Born in Cote D'Ivoire and raised in London, Guehi is a product of the Chelsea academy. He made two League Cup appearances for the Blues in 2019, his only appearances in a Chelsea shirt. After two seasons on loan at Swansea City, Guehi joined the Eagles in 2021 in an £18 million move.

Over three seasons with Palace, Guehi has made 98 Premier League appearances.

Internationally, Guehi made his senior debut in 2022. With an injury to Harry Maguire, Guehi became a first-choice central defender for Gareth Southgate alongside Manchester City's John Stones at Euro 2024 where he emerged as one of the stars of the tournament.

Guehi has 17 England caps.

Palace opens up their 2024-2025 Premier League season on Sunday away to Brentford.