Canadian Cyle Larin is out of Mallorca's squad for their La Liga opener vs. Barcelona on Saturday, according to TSN's Matt Scianitti.

A loan or a full transfer away from Mallorca could be in the cards for Larin, although it doesn't sound like a move is imminent. The transfer window closes on Sept. 1 and the club has three games before that time.

Larin, a Brampton, Ont., native, has spent the past two years with Mallorca, scoring 10 goals in 67 appearances. The 30-year-old has made a total of 86 appearances internationally for Canada since 2014, tallying 30 goals.