Jason Kidd is investing in the Premier League.

The Dallas Mavericks head coach and Hall of Famer officially joined Everton's new ownership group on Thursday.

Kidd, 52, previously invested in USL side Oakland Roots.

“I’m honoured to be joining Everton’s ownership at such an important moment: with a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it’s a great moment to come on board," Kidd said in a statement.

The Toffees were purchased by the Friedkin Group, owners of Roma, last summer. The team will be moving from Goodison Park into the brand-new Everton Stadium next season.

“On behalf of The Friedkin Group and the Everton Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Jason to our ownership group," Everton chairman Marc Watts said in a statement. “As one of the NBA’s greatest players and now a successful coach, his knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource for Everton. He is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans and will bring a deeper understanding of high performance as we collectively strive to build a brighter future for this storied club.”

A native of San Francisco, Kidd spent 19 seasons in the NBA from 1994 to 2013 with the Mavs, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks. A 10-time All-Star and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, Kidd was inducted into Springfield in 2018.

Kidd just completed his fourth season as Mavs head coach, having previously served in the same role with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-2014) and Milwaukee Bucks (2014-2018).