With Newcastle and Manchester United at an impasse over compensation for his services, Dan Ashworth is set to take the former to arbitration in order to facilitate his move to the latter, The Athletic's David Ornstein reports.

Ashworth, 53, was placed on gardening leave by the Magpies in February when he informed the team he wished to depart to become the sporting director at Old Trafford.

Ornstein notes the case is expected to be taken up in May and could last for several weeks.

Ashworth would be the latest addition to the Red Devils brain trust since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became minority owner of the team in December, with Omar Berrada joining the club from Manchester City as chief executive officer and Jason Wilcox arriving from Southampton as technical director.

A Norwich City youth player, Ashworth joined the Football Association in 2012 as its director of elite development. He left the FA in 2019 to become technical director at Brighton in 2019 before joining Toon in 2022.