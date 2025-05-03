ATLANTA (AP) — Defender Daniel Lovitz scored off a corner kick by Hany Mukhtar in the second half to help Nashville SC earn a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday.

Lovitz scored the equalizer for Nashville (5-4-2) in the 66th minute as Hany Mukhtar notched his fourth assist. Lovitz has made 275 career appearances since 2014 with two of his five goals coming this season. Lovitz has four goals in six seasons with Nashville. His other one came while playing for CF Montreal in 2018.

Atlanta United (2-5-4), which snapped a three-match losing streak but saw its winless run reach five, took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute when Miguel Almirón scored from in front of the net. It was the third goal this season for Almirón and the 24th of his career — moving him past Thiago Almada for second place on the club's all-time list. Almirón returned after scoring 21 goals in 62 appearances for Atlanta United during the 2017-18 seasons.

Brad Guzan had four saves in goal for Atlanta United.

Joe Willis had one save for Nashville.

Atlanta United — off to its worst start — scored for the first time in four matches.

Nashville improves to 3-2-1 in Atlanta and leads the series 6-3-4.

Atlanta United travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Nashville will host Charlotte FC on Saturday.

