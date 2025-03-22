KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — David Martínez scored in the first half, Aaron Long added a goal in the second half and Los Angeles FC defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday.

Hugo Lloris made two saves for his clean sheet and LAFC (3-2-0) picked up its first road win of the MLS season. All three MLS wins have been by shutout.

In the 18th minute, Martínez scored with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box to the upper left-central zone. Mark Delgado assisted.

Shortly after halftime, Long connected with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

John Pulskamp had two saves for Sporting KC (0-4-1).

LAFC leads the all-time regular-season series with Sporting KC with a record of 8-4-2 and is unbeaten in its last eight MLS matches against SKC dating back to 2021.

