WASHINGTON (AP) — DC United's Gabriel Pirani leveled it in extra time and New England keeper Aljaz Ivacic made two key saves and the two teams each gained a point with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

Pirani scored a minute into extra time to pull DC United (3-7-6) into a 1-all tie. His left-footed shot from the left outside the box found the top left corner.

Immediately after, the Revs' Luis Diaz Espinoza won a free kick after drawing a yellow card on Kye Rowles. Wyatt Omsberg blocked DC United's Aaron Herrera’s shot attempt from the center outside the box.

New England's Carles Gil earned a free kick after drawing yellow on Boris Enow. Unsuccessful, DC United's Randall Leal drew yellow on Alhassan Yusuf setting up Ivacic's save on Jared Stroud. On the rebound, Ivacis thwarted David Schnegg to keep it even.

New England's Luis Diaz Espinoza's right boot from right of the box missed to the left to end it.

Ilay Feingold scored from the center of the box in stoppage time of the first half to give New England a 1-0 advantage.

The Revolution (5-4-5) travel to play CF Montreal on Saturday.

DC United travels to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

