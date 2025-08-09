CHESTER - Toronto FC showed off some new faces and a ton of resolve Saturday, rallying late to secure a 1-1 draw with the high-flying Philadelphia Union.

Deandre Kerr headed home a cross by newly signed Malik Henry in the 91st minute to pull Toronto even with a Philadelphia side that went into weekend play atop the Major League Soccer standings with a 29-point bulge over TFC.

Newly acquired designated player Djordje Mihailovic had a hand in the buildup to the Toronto goal, finding Henry in space on the right flank. Henry, a 23-year-old midfielder from Hamilton who had signed his first-team contract earlier in the day, floated a sumptuous cross into the Union penalty box where Kerr outfoxed defender Jakob Glesnes and beat goalkeeper Andre Blake with a downward header that bounced in off the turf.

"Another really gutsy performance," said Toronto coach Robin Fraser. "That's the thing I really admire about this team. They just don't really quit."

Ten minutes of injury time made for a tense ending at Subaru Park after Kerr's third goal of the season.

Things had looked bleak for the visitors, whose last road win against Philadelphia came in March 2019, when the Union scored in the fourth minute on a slick counterattack after Richie Laryea lost possession.

Philadelphia moved the ball forward like clockwork and Israeli international Tai Baribo found an unmarked Indiana Vassilev, who had left Theo Corbeanu in his tracks. The American midfielder beat Toronto 'keeper Luka Gavran with a low shot to the corner for his third of the year.

"The fact that we gave up, I thought, a pretty poor goal early on could have been a little bit of a back-breaker," said Fraser. "Huge credit to the team. They just dug in and they fought."

After falling behind, Toronto (5-13-7) regrouped and avoided further damage in the first half. And Toronto came on as the game progressed.

Toronto came within a whisker of pulling even in the 83rd minute when Blake made a tremendous save to stop Kevin Long's shot off a Mihailovic corner. Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel did his part, clearing the ball after the save.

Kai Wagner's excellent set-piece deliveries caused Toronto problems all night and Philadelphia appeared to have doubled its lead in the 56th minute on a Wagner free kick, with Baribo eventually heading the ball home after a goalmouth scramble. But the goal was ruled offside on video review.

Philadelphia coach Bradley Carnell said he had watched the disallowed goal several times and was "still not sure" about the ruling.

"That just sways the momentum of the game. It just kills something in us. And I felt we struggled to deal with that."

While the Union outshot Toronto 11-9, both teams put four shots on target.

Mihailovic, who had had just one training session with Toronto, started up front, operating on the left slightly behind Norwegian striker Ola Brynhildsen. As the game progressed, the 26-year-old U.S. international took a more central position behind Brynhildsen.

"I thought he was really good for us," said Fraser. "And then the other side of it, we had to dig in and fight today. And we see that Djordje is also a fighter. And he ran and defended and really worked hard."

Mihailovic had a half-chance in the 20th minute, put in behind the defence by Brynhildsen, but Glesnes closed him down before he could put a shot on target. In the 26th minute, Mihailovic split the Union defence with a fine pass to Brynhildsen but the Philadelphia defenders got back in time to snuff out the threat.

Mihailovic, who also took corners for Toronto, came off in the 96th minute.

The star playmaker was acquired Thursday from the Colorado Rapids in a transfer that could cost TFC US$9 million. Mihailovic has also played for CF Montreal and the Chicago Fire as well as AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

The six-foot-six Gavran had a busy night in goal, subbing for No. 1 'keeper Sean Johnson, sidelined by concussion protocol after taking a knock in training. Johnson had started TFC's previous 24 league games.

Milan Iloski, Philadelphia's new signing from Denmark's FC Nordsjælland, made his debut off the bench in the 67th minute.

Tempers flared in the 77th minute when Union defender Olwethu Makhanya hit Gavran with a shot off a corner after the whistle was blown. Makhanya and Kerr were both cautioned on the play.

Toronto was coming off after a bye week due to Leagues Cup play, having previously lost at Charlotte (2-0) and Nashville (1-0). TFC had won just one of its last five outings (1-3-1).

Up next, Philadelphia plays the visiting New York Red Bulls on Wednesday in a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal while Toronto hosts the Columbus Crew next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.