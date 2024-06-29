NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defenders Ian Fray and Jordi Alba scored four minutes apart late in the first half and Inter Miami held on for a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Fray, making his second start and appearance of the season for Inter Miami (13-3-5), took a pass from defender Julian Gressel in the 40th minute and found the net for the second time. It was the third goal of his career after making seven starts and 11 appearances last season as a rookie. Gressel's helper was his eighth of the campaign.

Alba added some insurance with a spectacular long-range goal, unassisted in the 44th minute for a 2-0 halftime advantage. It was the third netter of the season for Alba.

Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal for Nashville (6-6-8), unassisted in the 73rd minute to complete the scoring.

Drake Callender had four saves in goal for Inter Miami. Joe Willis turned away four shots for Nashville.

Lionel Messi did not play for Inter Miami after injuring his right hamstring in Argentina's victory this week over Chile in the Copa America. Luis Suarez also missed the match. He's playing for 15-time champion Uruguay in the Copa America.

Inter Miami has won three in a row and leads the league with 48 goals scored this season.

Inter Miami is 6-0-1 in its last seven road matches, the longest unbeaten run away from home in club history. Inter Miami posted a 3-1 victory over Nashville at home earlier this season and leads the all-time series 6-4-4.

Nashville was coming off back-to-back victories over Toronto FC and New York City FC.

Inter Miami stays on the road to play Charlotte FC on Wednesday. Nashville travels to take on the Columbus Crew on Wednesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport