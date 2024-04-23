Embattled Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted on Tuesday that his team's victory over Coventry City on Sunday in the FA Cup semi-finals was an accomplishment to be celebrated.

United reached a second consecutive final with a 3-3 (4-3 on penalties) win over the Championship side after blowing a 3-0 lead and seeing the Sky Blues' game-winning goal in the dying minutes of extra-time stoppage wiped out by VAR due to an offside.

"Football is about results," the Dutchman said. "We made it to the final and deserved it. We lost control for 20 minutes and were very lucky in the end but we made it to the final. That is a huge achievement."

In his second season with the Red Devils after coming over from Ajax, ten Hag said he couldn't understand the negative reaction to his team's performance by fans and the media.

"The reaction from [the media] was embarrassing," ten Hag said. "[Two FA Cup finals] in two years, it is magnificent. For me as manager, four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace.”

United, seventh in the table on 50 points, hosts last-place Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.