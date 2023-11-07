Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat of the season on Monday in a loss to Chelsea that saw five goals disallowed, numerous VAR checks, a pair of potentially serious injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Madison and Spurs finish the match on nine men.

Dejan Kulusevski, who opened the scoring, says his team couldn't control their energy against their London rivals.

“The first 15 minutes were amazing, we played unbelievable football – some of the best so far in the season,” the 23-year-old Sweden winger said. “But then we were too hyped up and did some bad tackles. In the end, we paid for it. Was it poor discipline that cost the team? Yes, a little bit. We want to win a lot and here with the fans, they help us up. Sometimes we tackle a little bit too hard, too strong and we pay for that. But it’s good. We have to learn and we will learn.”

With Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sent off for Spurs, Chelsea used their numerical advantage and got a hat-trick from Nico Jackson to win 4-1.

The loss puts Spurs on 26 points through 11 matches and one point adrift of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Spurs returns to action on Saturday with a visit to Wolves.