LOS ANGELES — Dénis Bouanga's second-half goal lifted Los Angeles FC to a 1-0 win over Toronto FC in an MLS pre-season game Saturday at the LAFC Performance Center at Cal State LA.

Bouanga, a designated player, scored 20 goals for LAFC last season. He came to MLS in August 2022 from AS Saint-Ètienne in France.

Toronto was slated to return home after the match. The club opens the regular season Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati with the home opener two games later, March 9 against visiting Charlotte FC.

TFC previously played pre-season games against Nashville SC, the Columbus Crew and Real Salt Lake FC.

The Toronto starting 11 featured two unidentified trialists.

Defenders Shane O'Neill, Kobe Franklin and Raoul Petretta started in front of goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Captain Jonathan Osorio was in midfield along with Deybi Flores and Alonso Coello. Italian star Federico Bernardeschi and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty also started.

Fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne did not dress for TFC.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.