Denkey's goal helps Cincinnati snap Revolution's nine-game unbeaten streak

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kévin Denkey scored in the 26th minute, Roman Celentano had two saves and FC Cincinnati beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

New England (6-5-5), which had 62% possession and outshot Cincinnati 10-9, had its nine-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Denkey poked in a first-touch shot, off a rolling centering pass played by Luca Orellano, from point-blank range to give Cincinnati (10-5-3) a 1-0 lead.

Denkey has 11 goals this season, tied with Nashville's Sam Surridge for second most in MLS, behind Philadelphia's Tai Baribo. The 24-year-old in his first MLS season has scored a goal in three consecutive games and five of the last six.

Aljaz Ivacic had two saves for the Revolution.

