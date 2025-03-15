HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Dennis Gjengaar scored the final goal of the match two minutes into the second half to help the New York Red Bulls earn a 2-2 draw with Orlando City on Saturday.

Gjengaar used assists from Peter Stroud and defender Raheem Edwards in the 47th minute. It was the first goal this season for the 21-year-old forward. Gjengaar had two goals and an assist as a rookie last season in nine starts and 25 appearances. Edwards' assist was his first this season and the 29th of his career dating to 2016. Stroud's helper was his first this season and the second of his career.

Orlando City took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on a goal by Martín Ojeda — his second this season and his 12th in three seasons in the league. Luis Muriel collected his second assist after posting seven as a rookie last season. Eduard Atuesta also had an assist.

The Red Bulls tied it in the 29th minute on a penalty kick by league newcomer Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — his first goal this season. The PK was awarded after Choupo-Moting was fouled by Orlando City defender Robin Jansson.

Orlando City regained the lead 10 minutes later on a goal by Marco Pašalić with an assist from Atuesta. Pašalić has netted three goals in his first four MLS matches — all starts. Atuesta already has three assists in his first season with the club after tallying 11 goals and 29 assists over five seasons with Los Angeles FC.

Carlos Coronel finished with five saves in goal for New York (1-1-2).

Pedro Gallese saved four shots for Orlando City (1-2-1).

The Red Bulls will entertain Toronto FC on Saturday. Orlando City returns home to play D.C. United on Saturday.

