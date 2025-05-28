AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored in the 93rd minute to help Austin tie Real Salt Lake 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Rubio headed in a cross by Žan Kolmanič for his first MLS goal since June 22, 2024.

William Agada also scored on a header for RSL in the 67th for his second career MLS goal.

Austin (5-6-5) was coming off a 1-all draw with Minnesota United last Saturday when Kolmanič netted his first career goal for the club.

Salt Lake (4-9-3) is winless in six consecutive matches – last winning at San Diego on April 26.

The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes due to lightning in the area.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer