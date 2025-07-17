PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diogo Gonçalves scored late in the second half and Rafael Cabral made it stand up in Real Salt Lake's 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Gonçalves scored for the third time this season when he used 20-year-old rookie Ariath Piol's second assist in the 83rd minute to send a right-footed shot from the right side of the box past Maxime Crépeau. Piol subbed in for William Agada in the 73rd minute.

Cabral had one save and it came in the scoreless first half for Real Salt Lake (8-10-4). It was the sixth clean sheet in 22 starts for the 35-year-old in his first season in the league.

Crépeau stopped three shots for the Timbers (9-7-6) — all in the second half.

Real Salt Lake has gone 4-0-1 since the start of June and improved to 3-6-3 on the road.

Portland falls to 6-2-4 at home on a night the Timbers celebrated the 10th anniversary of their MLS Cup championship.

The Timbers were coming off a 2-1 road loss to St. Louis City and are 2-3-1 in their last six matches.

The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in Utah in May.

Real Salt Lake will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The Timbers will host Minnesota United on Saturday.

___

