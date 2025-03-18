TORONTO - The door may be opening for out-of-favour Italian star Lorenzo Insigne to return to the Toronto FC lineup.

The 33-year-old winger, whose salary of US$15.4 million ranked second to Miami's Lionel Messi last year in Major League Soccer, has not dressed this season.

Club officials have said the former Napoli captain does not fit into TFC's style of play under new coach Robin Fraser, who has said Insigne remains available for selection while opting not to pick him

Insigne continues to train with the first team and, from a distance, has not made waves despite being in limbo.

"He's showing a great deal of professionalism at this point," said MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley.

That attitude, a list of missing players, an 0-3-1 record and an offence that has produced just five goals so far this season could open the door for Insigne to return. But the final decision will be made by Fraser, said Pelley.

"The conversation (GM) Jason (Hernandez) and I had with Robin on the weekend was that if you feel, with the plethora of injuries that we have, that Lorenzo can help the team, then by all means (use him)," Pelley said in an interview. "We understand we want to play a different style of football but there's no question that we're riddled with injuries and now we have some people that are leaving and playing (international games)."

Toronto will be without captain Jonathan Osorio, midfielder Deybi Flores and wingback Tyrese Spicer for Saturday's game at the New York Red Bulls (1-1-2). All three are away on international duty with Canada, Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago respectively.

Norwegian striker Ola Brynhildsen was slated to start last Saturday against the visiting Chicago Fire but was injured in the warmup. Toronto was also missing injured defenders Richie Laryea, Henry Wingo and Sigurd Rosted, while Raoul Petretta, listed as questionable, dressed but did not see action.

"If Robin Fraser wants to activate him and play him this week against New York, that is totally his decision," said Pelley.

Still, Toronto continues to look for a new home for Insigne, whose contract runs through June 2026.

Insigne previously turned down transfer offers from Italy (Venezia), Spain (Real Valladolid) and Turkey (Sivasspor). More recently he nixed a move to Brazil, said Pelley.

"We had discussions last week with trading him to another MLS team but that has fallen (through)," said Pelley.

Insigne, who joined Toronto midway through the 2022 season, has 14 goals and 14 assists in 54 regular-season appearances to date. Injuries restricted him to 20 and 23 regular-season games in 2023 and '24, respectively.

Toronto, which has played three of its first four games away from home, currently is mired in 15th and last place in the Eastern Conference and sits 28th out of 30 teams in the overall standings.

