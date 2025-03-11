Dortmund coach holds 'clear and direct' talks with squad ahead of Lille game

LILLE, France (AP) — Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has said he was “very clear and direct” with his players in a meeting to address yet another Bundesliga loss ahead of the second leg against Lille in the Champions League round of 16.

Kovac held a team meeting Sunday, a day after Dortmund lost 1-0 to Augsburg, leaving his team 10th in the Bundesliga.

“I was very clear and direct,” Kovac said, “and I think that was necessary after the game against Augsburg, because four days later, that is tomorrow, we have an important game in the Champions League. And it's important to sharpen the senses and to focus on the sport.”

Last season's Champions League runner-up takes on Lille in the round of 16 on Wednesday with the score at 1-1 from the first leg.

Former Bayern Munich and Monaco coach Kovac has won three of eight games in all competitions since taking over at Dortmund from the fired Nuri Sahin last month.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer