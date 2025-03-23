SEATTLE (AP) — Jimmy Maurer finished with four saves in his first start for Houston and Seattle's Stefan Frei stopped the only shot he faced as the Dynamo and Sounders played to a scoreless draw at Lumen Field on Saturday night.

Maurer replaced Andrew Tarbell last week after the starter injured his knee in the first half of a 2-1 home loss to Real Salt Lake and was lost for the season. Maurer had 16 clean sheets in seven seasons and 65 starts with FC Dallas before joining the Dynamo (0-3-2), whose three losses have all come at home this season.

Frei finished off his first clean sheet of the season and the 100th of his career with the Sounders (1-2-2) in his fourth start this season. He has 119 shutouts in 411 career starts. Frei's first 19 clean sheets came in three seasons and 82 starts with Toronto FC.

Maurer had three saves and Frei wasn't tested in the first half.

The Dynamo have never beaten the Sounders in Seattle. The two clubs played to a pair of scoreless draws last season.

The Sounders improve to 12-1-4 in the last 16 matchups with the Dynamo across all competitions.

Former Sounders captain Nicolás Lodeiro helped the Dynamo earn a point in his first trip back to Seattle.

The Dynamo remain in the Pacific Northwest to play the Portland Timbers on Saturday. The Sounders travel to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer