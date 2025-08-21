LONDON (AP) — Eberechi Eze was left out of Crystal Palace's team for its Conference League playoff match on Thursday amid reports the England forward is about to join Arsenal.

Palace named a close-to-full-strength team against Fredrikstad and Eze was the standout omission, not even included among the substitutes.

“Honestly, I expected that he would start today for us, but he called me this morning and said that he doesn’t feel well to play in the evening," Palace manager Oliver Glasner said before the game. "And of course I have to accept it. And everything else, you have to ask the chairman.”

Widespread reports in the British media said Eze has agreed to a transfer to Arsenal, which has moved late in the summer window for a player who was reportedly close to joining north London rival Tottenham.

The 27-year-old Eze will cost an initial 60 million pounds ($80 million), according to the reports, including from the BBC. It would take Arsenal's spending in this summer transfer window to around 250 million pounds ($335 million).

Neither Palace nor Arsenal have commented publicly on any potential deal.

Eze was a youth-team player with Arsenal before being released as a teenager. He started his professional career at second-tier Queens Park Rangers before moving to Palace in 2020, where he has become one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the league and a regular in the England squad. He played at last year's European Championship.

Last season, Eze scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final as Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 to qualify for European competition for the first time.

