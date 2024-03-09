HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Emil Forsberg scored a goal and assisted on Lewis Morgan's game-winner in his home debut for the New York Red Bulls, sparking his new club to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas on a very wet Saturday night.

The victory gives New York two wins and a draw in its first three games, its best start in four years.

The Red Bulls signed the 32-year-old attacking midfielder for the Swedish National team from its sister club, RB Leipzig to a three-year contract in December.

On a rain-drenched pitch at Red Bull Arena, FC Dallas defender Ema Twumasi was whistled for dragging down Morgan inside the penalty area and Forsberg converted the penalty kick in the 30th minute for a 1-0 advantage at intermission.

Early in the second half the Red Bulls found a streaking Forsberg in the middle of the field and he, in turn, threaded a pass to Morgan in the center of the penalty area and he right-footed a shot into the lower left corner for the 2-0 advantage.

FC Dallas had difficulty showcasing its newest player. Dallas signed 25-year-old Croatian striker Petar Musa from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica and scored in his debut against CF Montréal.

Jesús Ferreira halved the Dallas deficit in the 59th minute on a free kick from just outside the penalty area. New York put a five-man wall in front of Ferreira, but he found a window on the right side and fired a right-footed shot into the lower left corner to make it 2-1.

Maarten Paes made seven saves in goal for FC Dallas as the Red Bulls took 18 shots, putting half of them on goal.

Carlos Coronel faced a flurry of shots in the final minutes but needed to make just one save for New York.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer