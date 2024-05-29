Forsberg scores twice in two minutes as Red Bulls top Charlotte
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Emil Forsberg scored two goals in two minutes, Andres Reyes added another second-half goal and the New York Red Bulls beat Charlotte 3-1 on Wednesday night after a lengthy weather delay.
New York (7-3-5) is on a nine-match home unbeaten streak across all competitions. The Red Bulls have gone unbeaten in their first six home matches to open a season, doing so for the first time since 2012.
Charlotte (6-6-4) had produced five shutouts in a row for three wins and two draws, including the team’s first away victory of the season.
Forsberg opened the scoring with a free kick in the 74th minute — for Charlotte's first goal allowed since April 27. Then Forsberg was left wide open at the penalty spot for Lewis Morgan's nice pass on a breakaway.
Reyes poked in a loose ball in front of the net following a corner kick in the 83rd.
Ben Bender scored in second-half stoppage time for Charlotte, whose scoring woes continued with only 14 goals in 16 matches.
___
