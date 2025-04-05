VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps continued their hot start to the season Saturday, blanking the visiting Colorado Rapids 2-0.

Brian White opened the scoring for the 'Caps (5-1-1) in the 19th minute and Emmanuel Sabbi padded the advantage with his first Major League Soccer goal in the 38th minute.

It was a quiet night Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, who did not make a single save as he collected his fourth clean sheet of the campaign. Five of the Rapids' seven shots were blocked and four others were off target.

The 'Caps were the dominant side for much of the game, outshooting Colorado (3-2-2) by a margin of 15-9 and registering five shots on target.

The result cushioned Vancouver's lead atop the Western Conference standings and stretched the club's undefeated streak to three games across all competitions (1-0-2).

The Whitecaps will be back in action Wednesday, taking on LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM in the second half of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals matchup.

The home side opened the scoring in the 19th minute Saturday following a series of solid passes.

Rookie left back Tate Johnson sailed a ball to Sebastian Berhalter inside the penalty area and the American midfielder headed it down to White, who tapped a shot in for his second goal of the MLS season.

White leads the 'Caps in scoring with five goals across all competitions this year.

Vancouver added to its advantage in the 38th minute when Ahmed sent a ball through the Rapids' defence, finding Sabbi at the top of the six-yard box. The 27-year-old American winger touched it in for his first goal in a Whitecaps jersey.

The 'Caps acquired Sabbi from French side Le Havre AC in February and quickly signed him to a contract through 2027.

Pedro Vite briefly appeared to increase the lead in the 49th minute when he sent a left-footed rocket sailing into the back of the Colorado net from the top of the penalty area. The offside flag was belatedly raised, drawing boos from the crowd.

The Ecuadorean midfielder had another prime opportunity two minutes later when he blasted a shot from a similar area, sending the ball skimming over the crossbar.

Ahmed tested Colorado 'keeper Zack Steffen in the 73rd minute, firing a sharp-angle shot on net, only to see Steffen drop to the turf and stretch out to poke the ball away.

Colorado's best chance of the night came in the 77th minute with a free kick from a dangerous area. Star attacking midfielder Djorde Mihailovic stepped up for the set play and swung the ball in, but Takaoka came off his line and calmly jumped up to pluck it out of the air.

The Whitecaps return to MLS play next Saturday when they host Austin FC.

FOOT NOTES: The 'Caps were without several key players Saturday, including midfielders Ryan Gauld (knee) and Jayden Nelson (hamstring), defenders Sam Adekugbe (quad), Mathias Laborda (hamstring) and Bjorn Utvik (quad). … An announced crowd of 17,993 took in the game at B.C. Place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.