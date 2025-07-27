VANCOUVER - Yohei Takaoka chalked up yet another clean sheet as the Vancouver Whitecaps blanked Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Saturday.

The Japanese goalkeeper stopped all three on-target shots he faced to earn his Major League Soccer-leading 11th shutout of the season.

Emmanuel Sabbi got the 'Caps (13-5-6) on the board in the 35th minute, J.C. Ngando doubled the lead before halftime and Mathias Laborda sealed the score at 3-0 with a goal in the 87th minute.

The home side controlled 54.2 per cent of possession across the game and outshot the visitors 22-12, with a 5-3 edge in on-target shots.

Kansas City (6-12-6) is now winless in its last three games (0-2-1) and sit third last in the Western Conference standings.

The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last three outings (2-0-1) and are a single point behind San Diego FC for top spot in the West.

Kansas City challenged the 'Caps early on Saturday, repeatedly stripping the home side of the ball through the first 10 minutes.

Vancouver settled in and took control of the match midway through the first half.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Jayden Nelson sliced a ball across the top of the six-yard box to Sabbi, who slid and poked a shot in past SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp to make it 1-0. The goal was Sabbi's sixth across all competitions this season.

He came close to adding to the tally before the halftime whistle.

The American striker sent a shot up and over the Kansas City net in the 38th minute, then sent a low ball sailing just wide of the post in the 41st.

A rebound helped double Vancouver's lead in the 43rd minute. Sebastian Berhalter nodded a shot toward the net but his attempt was blocked and the ball popped out to Ngando, who put a right-footed shot in just over Pulskamp's outstretched arm.

His second goal of the season gave the 'Caps a 2-0 lead.

The home side controlled 56.8 per cent of possession across the first half and held a 12-5 edge in shots, including the only two on-target shots of the frame.

Kansas City pushed to get on the board early in the second half and got a solid chance in the 55th minute.

Left winger Daniel Salloi snuck through the Vancouver defence and unleashed a rocket from the top of the penalty area, but Takaoka dove to make the save.

The 'Caps appeared to go up 3-0 in the 68th minute when striker Brian White touched a shot into the back of the SKC net, but the goal was quickly ruled offside.

White was one of four Whitecaps players who took part in Major League Soccer's all-star festivities earlier in the week.

Laborda put away Vancouver's third goal of the night in the 87th minute off a corner kick.

Berhalter — who also represented the 'Caps at the MLS all-star game — floated a ball into the six-yard box and Laborda nodded it in under Pulskamp's arm for his third goal of the campaign.

NOTES

Bjorn Utvik started at centre back, replacing Ranko Veselinovic. The Whitecaps announced Tuesday that the Serbian defender will be out for the remainder of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last week's 1-1 draw with San Diego FC. … Vancouver midfielder Andreas Cubas left the game at halftime with groin tightness. He was replaced by Ralph Priso. … An announced crowd of 20,719 took in the Whitecaps' 12th annual Pride match.

NEXT UP

The Whitecaps return to action on Aug. 9 when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes. Sporting will host San Diego FC the same night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.