Empoli wins to record its best ever start in Serie A

English midfielder Tino Anjorin marked his first start for Empoli by setting up the opening goal in a 2-0 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Friday.

The win was Empoli’s fifth game in a row undefeated, the club’s best start to a season in Serie A.

Anjorin made his full debut after a summer move from Chelsea and his neat pass through the defense set up Lorenzo Colombo after 33 minutes.

Sebastiano Esposito added a second three minutes into the second half.

Cagliari has not hit the net in its last three games. It has two points from five games.

Verona played Torino later Friday.

