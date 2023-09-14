The mother of Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire says fan abuse of her son goes "beyond football."

Maguire, 30, scored an own goal in the Three Lions' 3-1 victory over Scotland in a friendly in Glasgow on Tuesday and was mocked by both sets of fans.

In an Instagram Story, Zoe Maguire-Wilkinson defended her son and said she hopes no other parents will have to go through what she has.

“As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country,” Maguire-Wilkinson wrote. "I was there in the stand as usual, it’s not acceptable what’s been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond football. For me seeing him go through what he’s going through is not okay. I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today. Harry has a massive heart and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able too. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!"

For his part, Maguire played down the reception and said it's nothing he hasn't heard before.

"It pretty much takes the pressure away from my teammates and puts it all on myself," Maguire said. "It makes them play better, for sure."

England teammate Lewis Dunk also spoke up in his defence.

"What he gets is unfair, but credit to him, he stands with his chest tall and takes it on the chin and puts in performances out there so credit to him," the Brighton defender said. "It is very harsh. That's the way unfortunately football and sometimes fans, media take a story and they run with it. "This one has built up massively and it is an ongoing thing that is going on, but I think he can hold his head high and take massive credit from the way he has handled it."

Maguire and Dunk will face off as the Premier League resumes on Saturday as the Red Devils welcome the Seagulls to Old Trafford.