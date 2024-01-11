Eric Dier is on the move.

Fabrizio Romano reports the England defender is set to join Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur.

🚨🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bayern and Spurs are now exchanging signed documents for Eric Dier permanent move.



It’s all done for fee in the region of €4m, also medical almost completed. Official soon. pic.twitter.com/WgcsbRZPnA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2024

Dier, 29, can be employed as both a midfielder and a defender. The deal for the Cheltenham native is believed to be in the range of €4 million.

A product of the Sporting system, Dier made his senior debut for the Portuguese giants in 2012. After two seasons in the Primeira Liga, he joined Spurs in 2014.

Dier has made 365 appearances across all competitions for Spurs over 10 seasons. His 274 Premier League appearances are sixth-most in club history.

Internationally, Dier has been capped 49 times by the Three Lions and has appeared at two World Cups.