Report: England MF/D Dier set for Bayern move
Eric Dier - The Canadian Press
Eric Dier is on the move.
Fabrizio Romano reports the England defender is set to join Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur.
Dier, 29, can be employed as both a midfielder and a defender. The deal for the Cheltenham native is believed to be in the range of €4 million.
A product of the Sporting system, Dier made his senior debut for the Portuguese giants in 2012. After two seasons in the Primeira Liga, he joined Spurs in 2014.
Dier has made 365 appearances across all competitions for Spurs over 10 seasons. His 274 Premier League appearances are sixth-most in club history.
Internationally, Dier has been capped 49 times by the Three Lions and has appeared at two World Cups.