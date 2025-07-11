Jordan Henderson is headed back to the Premier League.

The former Liverpool captain is set to sign a two-year deal with Brentford, BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel reports.

The moves comes after the 35-year-old England midfielder's deal with Ajax was terminated earlier this week.

A native of Sunderland, Henderson made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch giants last season, scoring once.

Henderson spent 12 seasons at Anfield, having joined from boyhood club Sunderland in 2011. He would go on to make 360 league appearances for the Reds, winning two League Cups, an FA Cup, a Premier League title and the 2019 Champions League title.

Internationally, Henderson has been capped 84 times by England, appearing at three Euros and three World Cups.

Henderson is expected to slot into the role previously occupied by Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard who departed the Bees for Arsenal earlier this week.