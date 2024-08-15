Promoted side Ipswich Town is adding some experience to its midfield.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone and Nizaar Kinsella report England midfielder Kalvin Phillips will join the team on loan from Manchester City.

Phillips, 28, has struggled for playing time since a £45 million move from boyhood club Leeds in 2022. In two seasons at the Etihad, Phillips has made 16 league appearances and 31 across all competitions. He joined West Ham on loan in January, but appeared in just eight Premier League games.

Phillips was an unused substitute in City's penalties victory over Manchester United in the Community Shield last Saturday.

The lack of playing time cost Phillips, a favourite of Gareth Southgate's, a on England's Euro 2024 roster.

Internationally, Phillips has been capped 31 times by the Three Lions and was a key part of former manager Southgate's teams at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

The deal for Phillips is expected to be completed by Friday.

Returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2002, the Tractor Boys open their campaign on Saturday at home to Liverpool.