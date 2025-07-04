Kyle Walker's tenure at the Etihad is at an end.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the England right-back is set to depart Manchester City for Burnley.

Walker, 35, spent the first half of 2025 on loan at Milan.

The move, believed to be in the range of £5 million, will end Walker's eight-year City career.

Initially joining the team in 2017 in a £50 million move from Tottenham Hotspur, Walker would go on to make 212 league appearances for the club. In his time at City, Walker won six Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups and the 2023 Champions League title.

A native of Sheffield, Walker is a product of the Sheffield United academy, making his senior debut in 2009. He also had loan spells at Northampton, Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa. Walker has made a total of 393 Premier League appearances.

Internationally, Walker has been capped 96 times by England and appeared at two World Cups and two Euros.