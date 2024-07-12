Jadon Sancho is back in the fold at Manchester United.

The England winger returned to training on Thursday, the club announced on Friday, after spending the past six months on loan with former club Borussia Dortmund following a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag last September.

It was believed that Sancho would not return to Old Trafford as long as ten Hag remained manager.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reports that Sancho and ten Hag engaged in positive discussions this past week and the 24-year-old Sancho will be available for selection moving forward.

A native of South London, Sancho joined United from Dortmund in 2021 in a £73 million move.

Sancho was left out of the United squad for a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the fall. Following the game, ten Hag said Sancho's absence was due to him not looking good in training that week. In response, Sancho issued a tweet, saying that he was being made "a scapegoat" and denying his manager's side of things. The tweet was deleted shortly thereafter.

After refusing to apologize for the post, Sancho was kept out of the first team and allowed to leave on loan.

With Dortmund, Sancho made 21 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and helping lead the team to the Champions League final where they ultimately fell 2-0 to Real Madrid.

United opens up their preseason schedule on Saturday at Norwegian side Rosenborg.

The Red Devils' Premier League campaign opens on Aug. 16 at home to Fulham.