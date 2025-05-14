Enzo Maresca is staying at Stamford Bridge.

BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella reports Chelsea will retain their manager even if the Blues fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Six English teams will qualify for Europe's top club competition next season, five from the Premier League and the winner of next week's Europa League Final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

With two matches remaining on the season, the Blues currently hold down fifth place on 63 points, ahead of sixth-place Aston Villa on goal difference and one point clear of Nottingham Forest in seventh. Chelsea finishes their campaign at home to United on Friday and away to Forest on May 25 for a match that could be crucial to their Champions League ambitions.

The Blues will also play in the Europa Conference League Final on May 28 against Real Betis before taking part in the inaugural Club World Cup in the United States with their first match set for June 16 against the playoff winner between America and Los Angeles FC.

Maresca, 45, joined the Blues last summer after guiding Leicester City to the Championship title. Prior to his one season at Leicester, Maresca served as manager of Parma for 14 games in 2021. The Salerno, Italy native also spent time working under Pep Guardiola as an assistant manager at Manchester City.

A midfielder in his playing days, Maresca had stints at West Brom, Juventus, Sevilla, Fiorentina, Olympiacos and Malaga over his 20-year career.