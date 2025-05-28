HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored two penalty kicks and the New York Red Bulls never trailed in a 4-2 win over Charlotte FC on Wednesday night.

Choupo-Motin's penalty kick at 70 minutes made it 3-1 and later in extra time sealed it. Choupo-Motin clinched it after Cameron Harper drew a yellow card on Adilson Malanda.

Charlotte reduced its deficit to 3-2 when Liel Abada scored from the middle box at 76 minutes

At 70 minutes, Choupo-Moting drew yellow on Andrew Privett and converted the penalty for a 3-1 lead.

Set up out of a corner by Raheem Edwards, Mohammed Sofo gave the Red Bulls a 2-1 advantage at 29 minutes with a right-footed tap from Wikelman Carmona near the middle box. It was Sofo's fifth goal in his last eight competitions.

Charlotte's Kerwin Vargas leveled the score at 26 minutes to make it 1-1 with a left-footed shot from the middle box.

In his debut start, the Red Bulls' (7-6-3) Wiktor Bogacz started the scoring 14 minutes in taking a ball from Kyle Duncan and putting a well-timed left-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner past the outstretch keeper.

Charlotte (7-8-1) travels to play Toronto FC on Saturday. The Red Bulls host Atlanta United on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer