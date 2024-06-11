There will be no managerial change at Old Trafford.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports Manchester United has decided to retain Erik ten Hag for a third season.

Despite a worst-ever finish in the Premier League, the Dutchman led the Red Devils to an FA Cup triumph. It was the second trophy in two seasons for ten Hag, who led the team to the League Cup in 2023.

Ornstein notes that the two sides will now discuss an extension to ten Hag's deal that is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

While deciding upon the former Ajax boss's future, United considered a number of other managerial candidates including Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate.

United finished eighth in the Premier League on 60 points, their second-worst point total since the advent of the Premier League in 1992.

By virtue of winning the FA Cup, United will play in the Europa League next season.