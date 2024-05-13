San Diego FC might make a major splash before it even takes the field next season.

The Athletic's Tom Bogert and Guillermo Rai report the expansion Major League Soccer side is in talks with Real Madrid and Spain icon Sergio Ramos.

Ramos, 38, is set to become a free agent this summer upon the expiry of his contract with Sevilla.

Bogert and Rai note that a deal is not finalized, but should Ramos sign, he is expected to be a Designated Player.

Back with the team with whom he made his professional debut as an academy graduate, Ramos has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla.

Most famously, Ramos spent 16 seasons at the Bernabeu from 2005 to 2021, making 671 appearances across all competitions. In his time with the club, Ramos won five La Liga titles, a pair of Copas del Rey and four Champions League crowns.

After his departure from Real, he spent two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain where he won two Ligue 1 titles.

Internationally, Ramos was capped 180 times by Spain from 2005 to 2021, making him La Roja's most-capped player. During his time with Spain, Ramos won the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Euro.

San Diego FC will begin play in the Western Conference next spring.