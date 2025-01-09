FA Cup: Cardiff eliminates Sheffield United

Managerless Everton advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 victory over third-division Peterborough on Thursday.

Everton made the surprise announcement that Sean Dyche had been fired just hours before hosting Peterborough, with under-18s coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman put in temporary charge.

It had an immediate effect with goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye securing the relegation-threatened club's place in the next round.

Dyche was relieved of his duties with Everton 16th in the Premier League and one point above the drop zone. The decision came less than a month after the Texas-based Friedkin Group completed its buyout of the nine-time English league champion.

Beto put Everton in front in the 42nd minute at Goodison Park by rounding Peterborough goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic and firing home from a narrow angle.

What appeared to be a serious leg injury to Armando Broja led to a lengthy period of added time and Ndiaye doubled the lead in the 98th.

Fulham routs Watford

Raul Jimenez scored from the penalty spot for the third time in two games as Fulham beat Watford 4-1.

The Mexico striker converted two penalties in a 2-2 draw with Ipswich on Sunday and it was his goal that put Fulham 2-1 up against second-division Watford. It was his fifth successful penalty this season and his fourth goal in three games.

Fulham led at Craven Cottage through Rodrigo Muniz, but Rocco Vata leveled the match before halftime.

Jimenez put Fulham back in front four minutes after the break and goals from Joachim Anderson and Timothy Castagne completed the win.

Cardiff advances

Sheffield United is targeting a quick return to the Premier League next season but crashed out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 loss to Cardiff.

Cian Ashford’s 19th minute goal at Bramall Lane was the difference between the second-division teams.

Sheffield is in third place in the Championship while relegation-threatened Cardiff is second from bottom — just three points above last-place Plymouth.

Sheffield was relegated from the Premier League in last place last season but is battling to bounce straight back up after 16 wins from its first 26 games this term.

